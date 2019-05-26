Nicki Matthews, 70, of Urbana, mother of a Fisher resident, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Matthews was born June 2, 1948, in Champaign, a daughter of Irma and Forest Young. She married James Matthews Aug. 21, 1969, and were looking forward to celebrating their 50th year of marriage together. He survives.
Also surviving are their sons, Dana Matthews of Fisher and Ralph (Gordy) Matthews of Mansfield; daughter-in-law, Sarah Matthews, also of Mansfield; grandson, Dakota Matthews of Fisher; a nephew, niece and great-nephew.
Preceding her death was her parents; twin brother, Rick Young; and sister, Judy Mayberry.
Mrs. Matthews spent a lot of her time volunteering at the VFW Post 630 in Urbana alongside her husband. She loved the outdoors and pets, especially her own cat. She was a hard worker and spent many years working at Herff Jones in Champaign.
Memorial contributions in her name can be made to the VFW Post 630, 1303 E. Main St., Urbana.
