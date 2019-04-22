Nicki Gianneschi, 76, of Rantoul died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at First Baptist Church, 401 Glenwood, Rantoul. The Rev. Dan Cole will officiate.
Ashes will be buried in Maplewood Cemetery at a later date.
Mr. Gianneschi was born Sept. 12, 1942, in Paxton, a son of George and Miriam (Riggle) Gianneschi.
He is survived by a brother, Steve Gianneschi of Rantoul.
His parents preceded him in death as well as a brother, Alfred.
Mr. Gianneschi worked at the Robeson Store in Champaign for many years before beginning a career with Golfview Village. He retired from there after 20 years and spent his free time helping as janitor for the First Baptist Church in Rantoul.