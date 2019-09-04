Nelle Downs Wilkes Rollins, 75, of Farmer City, formerly of Rantoul, died at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Farmer City Rehab Center.
Mrs. Rollins was born July 1, 1944, in Phoenix, a daughter of Homer Downs and Betty Belle (Wilmoth) Wilkes. She married Jim Rollins in Rantoul. He died Aug. 29, 2009.
She is survived by her daughter, Anne Drummond (Mike) of White Heath; sons, Tom Elliott of Champaign and Matt Elliott (Crystal) of Ozark, Mo.; grandchildren, Aaron, Alexandria, Jayden, Jacob, Novy, Kason and Willow; mother, Betty Wilkes of Surprise, Ariz.; brother, Andrew Wilkes (Patricia) of Ahwatukee, Ariz.; and sisters, Marie Wilkes (Mike Morias) of Peoria, Ariz., and Evelyn Ward (Allen) of Vidor, Texas.
She was also preceded in death by her father; grandson, Ryan Stricklin; and sister, Jane Wilkes.
Mrs. Rollins was an optician for LensCrafters. She was a member of the Temple Baptist Church of Champaign. She was also an artist and made the stained-glass windows for the Temple Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the White Heath Rec League in memory of Ryan Stricklin or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America at 1-800-532-7667 or online.
