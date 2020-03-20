Nancy Zahrn, 76, of Mattoon, stepmother of a Fisher resident, died at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Zahrn was born Jan. 21, 1944, in Mattoon, a daughter of James F. and Nora B. (Bailey) Neason. She married Charles F. Zahrn Dec. 15, 1979, in Mattoon; he died in 2007.
She is survived by one daughter, Angela L. Brandvold of Mattoon; three stepchildren, Tony (Kim) Zahrn of Fisher, Tim (Denise) Zahrn of Brownsburg, Ind., and Penny (Jim) Hicks of Albuquerque, N.M.; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; one brother, Jim (Tina) Neason of Mattoon; and three sisters, Jeanne F. Kelly of Charleston, Laura G. Neason of Las Vegas and Georgeann (Van) VanDyke of Texas.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Tom Neason; one sister, Norma Wishard; and one daughter, Kimberly Dean.
Mrs. Zahrn was formerly employed by U.S. Grant Motel, R.R. Donnelly and Kal Kan, and later retired from Service Star. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Mattoon.
She enjoyed spending time outdoors, gardening and golfing at Rogala Golf Course. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
Memorials in her honor may be donated to American Lung Association, 3000 Kelly Lane, Springfield, IL 62711.
Visit www.mitchelljerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or post a memory with the family.