Nancy Mueller of Champaign died at 2:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at The Villas of Holly Brook Reflections, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet. There will be no service.
Mrs. Mueller was born April, 8, 1940, in Longmont, Colo., a daughter of Elmer and Carmela (Lena) Hart. She married James E. Mueller Sr. Oct. 12, 1963, in her grandparents' living room by a justice of the peace. They met through a blind date that was intended as a prank by two friends. He survives.
Together they raised her three children plus two children of their own: Kathy (Frank) Young of Mahomet, Mike (special friend Erin) of Kennesaw, Ga., David (special friend Tina) of Champaign, James Jr. (Jimbo, who preceded her in death) (Karen) of Fisher and Ken of Champaign; nine grandchildren, Michelle (Troy) Miller, Jason Young, Erin (Luke) Wheeler, Shelby (Justin Falls) Mueller, Cole and Nate Mueller, Karson Pacunas (Nick) Cotter and Garrison and Bryson Pacunas; and seven great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are her brothers and sisters, Joyce of Seattle, Sam (Barb) of Mount Vernon, Carla Jo BSD (Mike) Browning of McLeansboro and Jim (Marla) of Rantoul
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mrs. Mueller was well known in the community for her sewing talents. She apprenticed under her father-in-law (Robert (Margaret) Mueller) as a mens tailor and worked for many years at various mens clothing stores in Champaign-Urbana. She performed many alterations on party and wedding dressings, as well. She collected dolls, made clothes for them and won a number of prizes in the Champaign National Bank Dress-a-Doll contests. She could do anything that required a needle and thread, knitting needles, crochet hooks or other craft items. She knitted helmet liners for troops and caps for babies in the Presence Hospital (now OSF) nursery.
She was a a research participant in the Idea Study at Christie Clinic in April 2017. The goal of the study has been the development and implementation of a diagnostic tool to succinctly diagnose Alzheimers disease.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Alzheimers Association, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. 800, Chicago, IL 60631, or act.alz.org (Team Pops) in the name of Nancy Mueller and Bill (Pops) Mueller.
