Murle Roy, 79, of Paxton died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at home.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, Paxton. Inurnment will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mr. Roy was born Aug. 12, 1940, in Urbana, a son of Thomas and Dorthy (Wilson) Roy. He married Elona Jerosch July 6, 1963, in Karlstadt, Germany. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Ron Roy of Paxton; one daughter, Susan (Kevin) Heyen of Paxton; one brother Rex (Linda) Roy; three sisters Karren Bussey, Kathie (Jerry) Houser and Debbie Payne; and two grandchildren Brandon Heyen and Brittany Heyen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Garrie Roy, Thomas “Wickie” Roy and Dallas “Darwin” Roy.
Mr. Roy served in the United States Army during the Berlin Crisis, and was stationed in Kitzingen, Germany. After his time in the service, he worked with Wagner Co. to install sanitary sewers throughout Paxton. In 1965, he started his own business, Murle Roy Construction and eventually retired with his son, Ron, taking over the business.
Among his accomplishments were the development of Murle’s East Side Garden Park subdivision. In his earlier days, he enjoyed boating, snowmobiling and building a home in the Northwoods of Wisconsin. He loved to visit his Wisconsin home as frequently as he could.
Mr. Roy was a former member of the Loda Sportsmans Club and was a volunteer firefighter for the Paxton Fire District for many years. He was also a member of American Legion Post No. 150 and First Baptist Church of Paxton.
Mr. Roy was also lovingly known as “Waldo” and “Murle the Squirrel.”
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation or donor’s choice.