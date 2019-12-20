Mistee Newman Dec 20, 2019 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mistee Rochester Newman, 49, of Salt Lake City, Utah, formerly of Dewey, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.Funeral arrangements are pending.Among her survivors are her parents, James and Vicki Rochester of Rantoul. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Property purchase for new sports complex includes money, land swap Vehicle shot at in Rantoul Potomac library sets Christmas, New Year's events Rantoul man who left courthouse before verdicts were read back in custody Three RTHS students to attend leadership conferences PVO board approves school bus purchase Updated: Man arrested after chasing teen into home, fighting with occupant Accounting firm hired to help treasurer's office take care of backlog Most Popular Articles ArticlesSnow plow damages front of Rantoul businessVehicle shot at in RantoulRantoul man robbed of wallet, cell phoneFire causes $90,000 damage to Rantoul family's homeThomasboro school board appoints Seder to fill vacancyVillage trustees hear complaints about upcoming utility rate hikesRantoul man gets probation after admitting attack on manRichard HardyUpdated: Man arrested after chasing teen into home, fighting with occupantRantoul department hosts Shop with a Cop Events Browse Today's events Submit