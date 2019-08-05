Minnie Twist, 86, of Gibson City, mother of a Rantoul resident, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Heritage Health Nursing Home, Gibson City, with her family at her side.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. Burial will follow in Drummer Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Twist was born Oct. 25, 1932, in Lotus, a daughter of Orman and Rose Lain Loveless. She married Frederick A. Twist Sr. March 13, 1954, in McLean County. They were married for 54 years. He preceded her in death Dec. 17, 2008.
Surviving are her children, Katherine “Kitty” (Tom) Tull, Fred Twist Jr. and Roger Twist, all of Gibson City, and Steve Twist of Rantoul; her grandchildren, who called her “Granny,” Stacy (Ricky) Housman, Anna Schoolcraft, Chuck (Tara) Gawthorp and Ryan (Heather) Twist; and 10 special great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, a son, three brothers and three sisters.
Mrs. Twist enjoyed bowling, reading, playing cards and board games and listening to WGCY Radio. her greatest pleasure was being with her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Huntington’s Disease Society of America.
Online condolences and to view tribute video please visit www.rosenbaumfh.com.