Mildred L. “Millie” Sutton, 69, of Paxton died at 7:35 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
Funeral services, followed by a prayer service, will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Sutton was born Jan. 29, 1950, in Shelby County, a daughter of Glen and Nellie Clearwater Click. She married Don Sutton 47 years ago in Shelbyville. He survives.
Also surviving are one sister, Patricia Durbin; five brothers, Gary (Kathy) Click, Elvin Click, Les Click, Archie Click and Walter Click; a stepdaughter, Robin Evans; three stepgrandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Steven Smith; and a sister, Vera Click.
Mrs. Sutton founded the PBL Food Pantry and has been a devoted volunteer to the organization. She enjoyed sewing, collecting angels and dolls and playing computer games.
Memorials may be made to the family.
