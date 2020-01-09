Rantoul, IL (61866)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High 39F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Localized flooding is expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.