Melvin “Mike” F. Reifsteck, 72, of Royal, father of Rantoul and Gifford residents, died Friday morning, June 28, 2019, at home.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial will follow in Collison Cemetery, Collison.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Lux Memorial Chapel.
Mr. Reifsteck was born Dec.r 26, 1946, in Danville, a son of Melvin and Ara (Boyd) Reifsteck. He married Cheri Gallivan Feb. 16, 1994, in Reno, Nev. She preceded him in death Feb. 25, 2004.
He is survived by a son, Tadd Reifsteck of Gifford; four daughters, Michelle Reifsteck of St. Joseph, Stacy Gallivan Jones of Mahomet, Laura Pacunas of Rantoul and Meri Gallivan of Wood Dale; two stepsons, Richard and Danny Morehouse; a stepdaughter, Candace Morehouse Ray-Hampton; three brothers, Steve (Becky) Reifsteck of Danville, Mark (Sherri) Reifsteck and Kurt Reifsteck, both of Mahomet; and a sister, Terry (Virgil) Grant of Potomac; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Mr. Reifsteck served in the U.S. Marines during Vietnam. He was 19th District commander for the American Legion and 4th Division commander as well as sergeant-of-arms for the national commander of the American Legion. He was a lifelong Cubs fan and an avid NASCAR fan.
He farmed in the Royal area all his life. He was a member of the Gifford Lions Club and the Ogden Masonic Lodge.
Memorials may be made to the Danville Veterans Administration Hospital.