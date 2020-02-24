Mike Mercer, 72, of Paxton died Feb. 6, 2020, surrounded by family.
A celebration of life service will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 29, at Rantoul VFW.
Mr. Mercer was born May 12, 1947, in Peoria, a son of Bonnie Gene O’Toole-Ira, who preceded him in death. He was the oldest of four children. He married Melba (Denniston) Mercer Jan. 11, 1964.
Surviving are three children, Kevin (Sherry) Mercer, Shelly (Sean) Guillaume and Shawn Mercer, all of Paxton; 10 grandchildren, Lacey (Kyle) Smith, Gauge (Macey) Snider, Sierra Guillaume, Melissa (Wes) Atkins, Stephanie Hoover, Reese Snider, Dustin Mercer, Kylie Mercer, Victoria Guillaume and Beau Snider; and 10 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Jeanine (Steve) Dickherber.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Ira, and sister, Vickie Ira.
Mr. Mercer had been employed by numerous businesses in the Paxton area, some of which include Electronics, the broom factory, Popels Fertilizer, the Paxton block plant, city of Paxton, NAPA of Paxton, Plastic Designs of Paxton and Elson’s Sanitary Services.
His favorite pastime was spending time with his wife. He enjoyed family and friends gathered together, playing guitar for countless get-togethers. He loved gardening, fishing with the grandchildren, throwing horseshoes, baking, telling stories and his famous jokes.
