Rantoul, IL (61866)

Today

Rain and wind. Low 42F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and wind. Low 42F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.