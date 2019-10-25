Michael Petmecky, 63, of Paxton died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at home.
A celebration of life will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Arcade Café, 132 N Market St., Paxton.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Petmecky was born Jan. 27, 1956, in Cheyenne, Wyo., a son of John and Elvina Hanks Petmecky. He married Catherine LeMere Feb. 2, 1989, at the First United Methodist Church, Paxton.
He is survived by his daughter, Meagan (Kyle) DuBois of Ottawa; mother, Elvina Petmecky of San Antonio; girlfriend, Vicky Orr of Texas; one stepdaughter, Jennifer (Brian) Scheib; three stepsons, Clayton Massey of Danville, Ind., Chris (Sarah) Massey of Avon, Ind, and Caleb (Beth) Massey of Taylor, Mich.; one grandson, Evan DuBois; one brother, David (Rose) Petmecky of Kerrville, Texas; and two sisters, Deborah (Tom) Chapman Hermann of Paxton and Theresa (Bobby) Shauer of Victoria, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Robert Petmecky.
Mr. Petmecky graduated from Paxton High School in 1974. He was a baker at Chanute Air Force Base, Rantoul, for 10 years and worked at the United States Post Office, Champaign, as a dock expediter for 30 years before retiring. He previously attended St. Mary Catholic Church, Paxton.
He was a Harley-Davidson lover. He also enjoyed dancing, bowling, art and drawing.
Memorials may be made to his grandson Evan’s college fund.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.