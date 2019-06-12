Michael Cameron, 60, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A celebration of life service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. Burial will take place at a future date in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Mr. Cameron was born March 6, 1959, in North Dakota, a son of James and Grace Cameron. He married Debi Smith May 2, 1987, in Rantoul. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons; six grandchildren; a sister, Karen Cameron; two nieces; two great-nieces; and two great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Allen Cameron II.
Mr. Cameron loved riding and customizing motorcycles and BMX bikes. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to his family.
Memories, photos and videos may be posted on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com