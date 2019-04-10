Michael Builta, 52, of Bloomington, brother of a Foosland resident, died at 9:38 a.m. Monday (April 8, 2019) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington, with the Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Burial will be in Dawson Cemetery, Ellsworth.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
Mr. Builta was born Dec. 12, 1966, in Chicago, a son of Darwin and Rebecca Mullen Builta. He married Sheila R. Strowmatt Jan. 6, 1996, and she survives in Bloomington.
Also surviving are two daughters, Haley Builta and Kelsey Builta; his parents, Darwin and Becky Builta of Mahomet; two sisters, Cheryl (Todd) Sommer of Foosland and Kathleen (Phil) Reed of Pelham, N.Y.; his grandmother, Maude Mullen of Chillicothe; his parents-in-law, Larry and Judy Strowmatt of Roodhouse; and a sister-in-law, Sheri (Steve) Goodall of Roodhouse.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Delmar and Eleanor Builta, and maternal grandfather, James Mullen.
Mr. Builta graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics with a marketing specialty and a master’s degree in crop science.
He was formerly employed in sales administration roles for nonsystem seed companies, general manager for the Christian County Farmers Supply in Taylorville and former general manager for GRAINCO FS in Ottawa, as well as being involved in the family farming operation.
Mr. Builta was currently the vice president of energy and logistics for Growmark. An avid outdoorsman, he especially enjoyed hunting and hiking, as well as boating.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the Growmark Foundation or to St. Patrick Church of Merna.
