Family and friends of Mattie L. Garris, 73, of Rantoul will gather at noon Saturday, Sept. 7, to celebrate her life at the Grove Street Church of God in Christ, 501 E. Grove St., Champaign, with Bishop Robert L. Perry Jr. officiating.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in Danville National Cemetery.
Visitation will commence prior to the service at 10 a.m. at the church.
She died at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Urbana, surrounded by the love of her family.
Perry’s Twin City Mortuary Service of Champaign is in charge of arrangements.