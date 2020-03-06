Mary Stallone Mar 6, 2020 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Stallone, 89, of Paxton died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Cox Knapp Funeral Home, 142 W. Patton St., Paxton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Ingold stepping down as Fisher girls basketball coach, assistant football coach GOP lawmakers urge changes in FOID rules Birch: I’m living my best life Cannabis odor, vaping issues at high school Porter: Grandkids get special treatment The year of the rat: Fisher students study, celebrate Chinese New Year Gambling, alcohol, drug assessment counseling available due to state contract Berg: Soda tax 'worked'; progressive tax won't Most Popular Articles ArticlesBack home: At RTHS, nearly one third of teachers/workers are grads of the schoolCannabis odor, vaping issues at high schoolBirch: I’m living my best lifePaxton, Buckley men arrested in attempted child sex exploitation ringGifford man gets 12 years for robbery with BB gunFormal charge filed for alleged theft of more than $100,000 from Rantoul VFWLovilas DavisGambling, alcohol, drug assessment counseling available due to state contractReeder: State of Illinois is losing residentsGOP lawmakers urge changes in FOID rules Events Browse Today's events Submit