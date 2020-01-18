Mary Masco, 91, of Paxton and formerly of Thawville, died at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Panozzo Brothers Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St., Chicago Heights, followed by burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is in charge of local arrangements.
Mrs. Masco was born April 23, 1928, in Manitowac, Wis., a daughter of John and Ginevra Villanova DeAntoni. She married John V. Masco April 24, 1948, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Chicago. He preceded her in death in November 1993.
She is survived by a son, Ken (Jody) Masco of Loda; daughter, Kathleen (David) Berner of Downers Grove; son-in-law, Jim Leighton of Gibson City; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, daughter Judith Leighton and four brothers.
Mrs. Masco graduated from Fenger Academy High School, Chicago. She moved to Thawville in 1974. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Roberts, and the Thawville American Legion.
She enjoyed knitting, bingo and puzzle books.
Memorials may be made to Special Olympics.
