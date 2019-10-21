Mary Jane (Clarys) Hunnicutt, 96, of Rantoul died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, surrounded by family.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at noon Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul, with Father Joel Phelps officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul.
Rosary will be at 3:30 p.m., and visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul.
Mrs. Hunnicutt was born Dec. 8, 1922, in Gladstone, N.D., a daughter of Cornelius and Agnes (Ridl) Clarys, one of seven children. She married her husband of 74 years, Gene Hunnicutt, who was in the Air Force, Nov. 20, 1944. He survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Dana Kuncl of Rantoul, Mara (Joe) Stancook of Mahomet and Teresa (Thomas) Tow of Normal; a brother, James (Madeline) Clarys; sister-in-law, Mildred Clarys; 10 grandchildren, Rene (Jim) Just, Regina Corbin, Chris (Iskra) Kuncl, Angela (Bob) Bayne, Bridget (Farrand) Graham, John (Lena) Theis, Matthew Tow, Amy (Eric) Hrovat, Jennifer (Cory) Muhlbauer, Michael (Jackie) Tow, 28 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her twin daughters, Margene and Arnie Marie; three brothers, John (Catherine) Clarys, Joe and Neil Clarys; and two sisters, Ann (Carl) Schnaidt, Agnes (Laudie) Samek.
Mrs. Hunnicutt grew up on the family farm. She graduated from Holy Cross High School in Merrill, Wis. She traveled and lived in many places, including a four-year stay in Germany before settling in Rantoul.
She was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church and was a eucharistic minister. Together she and her husband ran Hunnicutt’s Laundromat for 22 years. She also worked at Mercy Hospital in Urbana and the Chanute Air Force Base golf course.
She was a member of the Red Hats, loved sewing, decorating, reading, baking, and gardening. Her love of antiques led her to own her own shop, The Waggin Tongue. Most of all she loved her children and grandchildren.