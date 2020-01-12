Martin Michael "Mike" Gardner, 69, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at home.
A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Gibson City with Father Don Van Bui officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City. A wake service will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, followed by a rosary at 4:30 p.m. and then visitation from 5 to 8 p.m.
Mr. Gardner was born Oct. 18, 1950, in Bloomington, a son of Martin Gardner and Frances Johnson Gardner. He married Laurie J. Persons May 11, 1974, in Gibson City. They were married for 45 years.
Surviving are his wife, Laurie Gardner of Paxton; his mother, Mae Gardner of Gibson City; a daughter, Lucie (James) Mills of Paxton; nine grandchildren, Marinna (Jon) Taylor, Bryce Ogburn, Gavin Ogburn, Taylor (Nolan) Hamblin, Aaron Gardner, Alice Mills, Amelia Mills, Christopher Ogburn and Damion Cooley; four great-grandchildren; five siblings, Linda (Lloyd) Case of Kentucky, Tim (Pam) Gardner of Gibson City, Greg (Peg) Gardner of Danvers, Pat Gardner of Nebraska and Sean (Sherri) Gardner of Gibson City; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; a son, Marty; a brother, Geary; and an infant brother.
Mr. Gardner was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a diesel mechanic for 26 years working for JM Jones/Super Valu as well as owning his own small engine repair shop in Gibson City. He was a Paxton-Buckley-Loda school bus driver for the last nine years. He was also a Boy Scout master for 28 years. He loved spending time with his family and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scout Troop No. 32 or to the Mike Gardner family.