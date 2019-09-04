Marsha Calderone, 66, of Rantoul died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. The Rev. Joel Phelps will officiate. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
She was born July 22, 1953, in Danville, a daughter of Harold Grovier and Dorothy Cornell Swan.
She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Swan of Rantoul; two brothers, Jack Grovier and Dave Grovier; a sister, Diane Perkins; and several nieces and nephews.