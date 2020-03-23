Marlin W. “Marlie” Luhrsen, 90, a lifelong Buckley resident, brother of a Paxton resident, died at 10:08 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, at home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Luhrsen was born April 24, 1929, in Buckley, a son of Richard and Rosa Ecker Luhrsen. He married Evelyn “Evie” Miller May 14, 1949, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. She preceded him in death Dec. 23, 2014.
He is survived by two sons, Marlin “Butch” (Pam) Luhrsen of Champaign and Les (Linda) Luhrsen of Buckley; four grandsons, Jeremy Luhrsen, Bradley Luhrsen, William (Meagan) Luhrsen and Karl Luhrsen; four great grandsons, one great-granddaughter; a brother Orval (Hilda) Luhrsen of Cissna Park and a sister Ruth Grace of Paxton.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Chuck and Donald Luhrsen and a sister, Zelda Coffey.
Mr. Luhrsen graduated from Buckley Community High School in 1947. He worked for Bear Brand Hosiery, Paxton, for 20 years and went on to work for Kraft Foods, Champaign, until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley.
He enjoyed golfing and fishing. But nothing meant more to him than spending time with his grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or School.
