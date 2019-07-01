Marlene Albers, 82, of Rantoul, died Saturday afternoon, June 29, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at American Lutheran Church, 500 Church St., Rantoul. The Rev. Barbara Busboom will officiate with the Rev Bob Freeman assisting. Burial will follow in Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave, Rantoul.
Mrs. Albers was born Sept. 8, 1936, in Ludlow Township a daughter of Louie and Opal (Meece) Thomas. She married Leo Albers May 8, 1954. He preceded her in death in January 1989.
She is survived by a son, Mike (Becky) Albers of Paxton; a daughter, Lori Johnson of Rantoul; two brothers, Earl Thomas and Allan (Janet) Thomas, both of Ludlow; two sisters, Wylodene Samples of Rantoul and Lela (Ken) Vandermolen of Fon Du Lac, Wis.; four grandchildren, Christie (Chris) Dietz of Rantoul, Nikki (Matt) Kopmann of Champaign, Brandon (Jess) Albers of Nevada, Iowa, and Meghan (Jess) Collins of Tolono; and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister-in-law Linda (Steve) LeRette of St. Joseph.
She was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Albers; a grandson, Jesse Johnson; and two sisters.
Mrs. Albers was a 1954 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. She loved all of her family. She felt honored to serve the elderly with home health care. She was an active member of the American Lutheran Church, Rantoul, where she served as circle chairman, Bible study leader, stewardship chairman of the Alter Guild and helped many years in Bible school.
She was always active in the Champaign County Homemakers Extension (Ludlow and Champaign County), Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County, covering many positions of leadership. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and involved in the newly formed advancement council of Lutheran Social Services of Illinois.
Her many hobbies included swing, crafts, decoration, gardening, traveling and music.
Memorials may be made to the Developmental Service Center of Champaign or Epilepsy Foundation.