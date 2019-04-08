Marjorie Denney Sutton, 98, of Rantoul died Friday, April 5, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Burial services will be private.
Mrs. Sutton was born Aug. 29, 1920, at the family home in Rantoul, a daughter of Myrna VanSchovck Denney and Col. SS Denney of Rantoul. She met Morris A. Sutton of Shreveport, La., at a street dance during a fall festival in Rantoul. They were married Oct. 12, 1940, at First Methodist Church of Rantoul. He preceded her in death Aug. 15, 1996.
She is survived by two children, Marsa (Gary) Sutton Crane and Van S.S. Sutton, both of Rantoul. Also surviving are three granddaughters, Simi (Steve) Crane Carlson of Virginia Beach, Va., Erin (Daren) Crane Bergeron of Danville and Molly (Murray) Crane Clifton of Rantoul; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Her parents and a brother, Jim Denney of Champaign, preceded her in death.
Mrs. Sutton graduated for Rantoul High School in 1938 and Champaign Commercial College in 1939.
She was a member of United Methodist Church, Rantoul, and Scott Air Force Base Officers Club. She was a charter member of WRO (Women of Retired Officers) Club in Rantoul
She was devoted to her God, husband, children, grandchildren, friends and the U.S. Air Force. She liked to sing a little song, “I love life, and I’d like to do it all over again.”