Marilyn L. Ristow, 88, of Chillicothe, formerly of Paxton, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Heritage Health Care, Chillicothe.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Peoria.
Mrs. Ristow was born June 24, 1930, in Paxton, a daughter of Harry L. and Ada (Coppenbarger) Swanson. She married Allen E. Ristow April 27, 1952, in Paxton. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughter, Debra A. (Tom) Harms of Chillicothe; son, Marc A. (Kate) Ristow of Creston, Calif.; granddaughter, Katie Ristow; and stepgrandson, Dale (Jena) Harms.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother.
Mrs. Ristow attended schools in Paxton, graduating high school in 1948. She had previously been employed as a laboratory and X-ray technician in hospitals in Paxton, Champaign and Tuscola; a secretary at the Methodist Church in Paxton; retired following 17 years of employment at Paxton schools; and was an administrative secretary for Professional Services at All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla.
She enjoyed volunteering at hospitals, schools, Wildlife Prairie State Park and Lakeview Branch Library, Peoria.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in her name.
