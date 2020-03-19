Marilyn Jean Svahula, 89, of Rantoul died early Friday morning. March 13, 2020, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
A funeral Mass wsd said at 11 Tuesday, March 17, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul. Father Joel Phelps officiated. She was buried beside her husband in Glen Cemetery, Paxton, immediately following the service.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. March 17 at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Mrs. Svahula was born Oct. 14, 1939, on the Apland Farm of her grandparents, southwest of Paxton, a daughter of Gustaf Albert “Al” and Helen (Passwaters) Kingren.
She married Stanley P. Svahula Nov. 26, 1953, in Champaign. He died April 5, 1990.
She is survived by her sister, Rosemary Kurtz of Paxton; a special friend, Howard Rhodes of Champaign.
Mrs. Svahula graduated from Paxton Community High School in 1948 and later earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois. She had a successful career in the Department of Defense Civil Service and achieved special recognition for her management skills. At the time of her retirement, she was in charge of the Employee Relations Section of the Civilian Personnel Office at Chanute Air Force Base.
Her husband’s His Air Force career took them to Colorado, California, England, Germany and Hawaii. Upon his retirement in 1967, they returned to make Rantoul their home.
She loved her church and embraced the Catholic faith. She strived to live that faith every day and worked tirelessly behind the scenes to serve it. For years, the immaculate linens and other trappings for the Mass were in her care, and her knitting talents made countless items for charity through Catholic Social Services.
Mrs. Svahula was known for her beautiful handwork and intricate needlework. Outside of home and family, her focus centered on her beloved dogs, Pepe and then Lexi; they were her mainstay in her widowed years.
Memorials can be made to St. Malachy Church.