Dr. Marianne (Whowell) Fayos, 88, died Monday, March 2, 2020, surrounded by her children, in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
A family memorial will be held in celebration of her life later this year.
Dr. Fayos was born June 21, 1931, in Paxton.
She is survived by her four children, John (Zetta) Fayos, Mary Fayos, Kathy Fayos Mallak and Barbara (Daniel) Fayos Chagnovich; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and her brother, William “Buzz” Whowell.
She graduated from Paxton High School in 1949 and went to Monmouth College in Illinois, where she completed her undergraduate studies in three years. She then became one of only four women admitted to Northwestern Medical School in Chicago in 1952. After completing her medical residency in Seattle, she married Juan Fayos, M.D., then settled in Ann Arbor, Mich., in 1961.
Dr. Fayos resided in the Ann Arbor area for more than 50 years, raising four children and practicing anesthesiology at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, the University of Michigan Burn Unit and the University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center.
Her passion for travel sent her around the globe, including visits to all seven continents. She was particularly fond of Hawaii and the Arctic, making numerous trips to both over the years.
Her love of the outdoors and travel couldn’t help but rub off on her children. Dr. Fayos will be remembered for her fierce independence and her love of adventure.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).