SAVOY — Margaret (Margo) Nicholas, 92, of Savoy, a former Rantoul business owner, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Savoy.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Farmer City First Christian Church, with Bill Henry officiating, and burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery
Mrs. Nicholas was born Feb. 19, 1927, in Mansfield,a daughter of Otto and Oma (Riggleman) Wheeler. She married Lloyd Nicholas April 17, 1946. They were married 66 years when he died Dec. 6, 2012.
She is survived by a son, Jeff (Kathy) of Champaign; two granddaughters, Nicole (Jim) Dickerson of Aurora and Kristina Mattox of Lincoln, Neb.; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Michael; and brother, Vernelle Wheeler.
Mrs. Nicholas attended country grade school and Moore High School, Farmer City.
She and her husband moved from Farmer City to Champaign in 1970. They later lived at Bayles Lake and Rantoul before returning to Champaign.
She did office work at various places, including co-owning the Montgomery Wards Agency in Rantoul. She enjoyed crafts, gardening and spending time with her family. She was an officer several years in the American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered at Carle Auxiliary.
Memorials in her name may be made to the American Legion Post 71 in Urbana.
