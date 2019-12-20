Lynn Yeazel Myers, 68, of Thomasboro died early Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, after a seven-month battle with lung cancer.
There will be a celebration of life get together from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Church St., Champaign.
Cremation arrangements have been made through Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Champaign.
Mrs. Myers was born on June 2, 1951, a daughter of Joseph S. and Rosemary (Wiley) Yeazel. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Myers, June 16, 1973, at First United Methodist Church, Champaign. He survives.
Also surviving are her in-laws, Dale and Vernell Meyers of Champaign and other relatives.
Her parents and a brother, Dale S. Yeazel, preceded her in death.
Mrs. Myers attended Champaign schools, graduating from Champaign Central in 1969. She attended Illinois State University, where she earned a BA in English and Hearing Impairment in 1972. She later earned a masters in English at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana in 1980.
She taught seventh-grade remedial reading and English for more than 30 years at Urbana Middle School. She also taught English writing at Parkland College for 15 years.
Mrs. Myers and her husband raised and showed collies in national show competitions, producing numerous champions and winning Collie Club of America National Show in 1990. She was an active member of the Collie Club of America, Collie Health Foundation, Champaign Sportsman Club, Chamco Sams RV Club and Illinois RV Good Sam Club. She enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband and friends.
Gifts and donations may be made in her memory to the Collie Health Foundation or Mills Cancer Center, 509 W University, Urbana, IL. No flowers please.
Memories, photos and videos may be posted on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.