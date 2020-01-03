Lyllus “Lou” Cunningham, 99, of Fisher died Sunday morning, Dec. 29, 2019, at Heritage Manor of Gibson City.
A memorial service was at 11:30 Thusday, Jan. 2, at River Valley Church of Christ, Fisher. The Rev. Andy Baker officiated.
Visitation was from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the church.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, was in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Cunningham was born Feb. 12, 1920, in Fisher, a daughter of Roy Lewis and Mary “Molly” (Hanners) White. She married Kenneth “Coot” Cunningham on Nov. 2, 1941, in North Carolina. He preceded her in death Jan. 9, 1979.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynn (John) Hobbs of Fisher; two grandsons, Todd (Laura) Hobbs and Troy (Dawn) Hobbs; a granddaughter, Kelly (John) Kroppman; eight great-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Cunningham graduated from Fisher High School in 1939. She was a member of the Fisher Church of Christ and attended River Valley Church of Christ regularly.
Upon graduation from high school, she worked as a secretary at the University of Illinois.
She also worked as a “Rosie the Riveter” at Curtiss Wright in Cincinnati until 1941, choosing to stay home when her daughter, Lynn, was born March 12, 1945.
Her parents and seven sisters and five brothers preceded her in death.
Mrs. Cunningham loved to read, work crossword puzzles and play cards. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Memorials may be made to River Valley Church of Christ.