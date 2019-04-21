Lucille Osterbur, 85, of Royal, sister of a Flatville resident, died at 4:22 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Family services have been held.
Mrs. Osterbur was born Sept. 5, 1933, in Flatville, a daughter of George and Anna Albers Ideus. She married Frank R. Osterbur June 22, 1951, in Rantoul. He preceded her in death April 23, 2012.
She is survived by her children, Connie (Chuck) Schwartz of Champaign, James Frank Osterbur of St. Joseph and Suzanne (Dwain) Yana of Thawville; grandchildren, Brandiss Poyner Wills, Derek Poyner and Nicole Yana; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Janice Loschen of Royal, Donald (Jean) Ideus of Kalamazoo, Mich., Larry Ideus of Rankin and Allen Ideus of Flatville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse and one grandchild.
Mrs. Osterbur was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church, Royal.