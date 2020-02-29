Lovilas Davis, 53, of Rantoul died Thursday afternoon, Feb. 20, 2020, at Salem Township Hospital, Salem.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Lincoln's Challenge Chapel One, 310 Borman Drive, Rantoul. A repast will follow in the lower level of the chapel.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the chapel.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Davis was Dec. 15, 1966, a son of Mary Davis Trawick and Lovilas Davis Sr. in St. Louis, Mo.
He is survived by numerous relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lovilas Davis Sr.; his mother, Mary Davis Trawick; and his sister, Angela Davis.
Mr. Davis graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1985. He was also a graduate of Eastern Illinois University. Heworked at various factories in Rantoul, but he was most passionate about the role he held at Lincoln's Challenge Academy, where he was a case manager for at-risk youth, helping them to gain valuable life, academic and job skills. He was a driving force for the youth today and an advocate for trying to change young men's and women’s lives.
He traveled all over Illinois to save lives and make a difference. He was also an educator who taught weekend classes educating doctors, teachers and lawyers about the power of being a mentor.