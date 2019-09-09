Louise Fruhling, 92, of Potomac died at 9:55 a.m. Saturday, Sept 7, 2019, at Country Health, in Gifford.
A celebration of her life will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, with the Rev. Jim Lehmann officiating. Burial will be in Kopmann Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac.
Mrs. Fruhling was born March 22, 1927, in rural Penfield, a daughter of Gerhard “G.R.” and Etta (Bluhm) Bunting. She married Clarence J. Fruhling Jan/ 29, 1950, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford. He preceded her in death Sept. 11, 1997.
She is survived by two sons, Roger Fruhling of Potomac and Mitchell (Mary Ficek) Fruhling of Royal; a sister, Vernetta Schluter of Rantoul; sister-in-law- Dorothy Fruhling of Gifford; and four nephews and five nieces.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers-in-law, Harm Schluter and John Fruhling.
Mrs. Fruhling graduated from Armstrong High School in 1945. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. She was a homemaker, and she spent many hours working on the farm, from milking cows to mowing her yard.
In her later years, she worked at several businesses in Potomac. She was a Sunday school teacher and Bible school teacher. She was also an election judge for many years.
Mrs. Fruhling loved watching sports and “Wheel of Fortune.” She was an avid Cubs and Illini fan. She also liked golf, not really knowing what was going on, but she knew the ball had to go in the hole.
Memorials may be made to the Middlefork United Methodist Church or Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Memories or photos may be posted on her memorial page at www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.