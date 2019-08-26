Louise Bullock, 92, of Urbana, formerly of Newman and mother of a Rantoul resident, died at 5:18 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Newman Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Newman.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Joines Funeral Home, 401 W. Gillogly St., Newman, with Steve Allen officiating. Burial will be in Newman Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Bullock was born July 19, 1927, in Murdock, a daughter of William and Irene Watkins Branch. She married Donald Bullock in 1957 in Newman. He preceded her in death in 2000.
Surviving are two sons, Larry Board of Rantoul and Mark (Julie) Bullock of Marshall; two daughters, Kim Butler and Renee Bullock, both of Urbana; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Ruby Humble of Aurora, Colo.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Cathy Board; four brothers, Alfred Branch, Edward Branch, Tillman Branch and Harold Branch; and one special nephew.
She was a member of the Newman American Legion Auxiliary and had been a beautician in the Newman community for over 30 years.
Music was an important part of her life. She and her close friends, Marge, Sue and Anna Mae, sang together and entertained people and friends in the community for many years. For more than 29 years, she attended the old-time piano playing contest held in Monticello and later in Decatur. She loved to write and often sent clever letters to the Newman Independent all in the form of song titles.
She was an avid gardener and was also well known for her homemade noodles and pies.
Above all, she loved her family and friends.
Memorials may be made to the Newman American Legion or the Osteoporosis Foundation.