LouAnn Barton Kerkering, 91, died at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Country Health Care and Rehab, Gifford, surrounded by family.
There will be a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, Thomasboro.
Mrs. Kerkering was born July 16, 1928, daughter of Edward and Laura Barton, in Quincy. She married Thomas Kerkering June 8, 1948. He preceded her in death Feb. 26, 2011.
She was mother to five children, Mark (Glenda) Kerkering of Rockford, Stacie Hosford (the late Robert) of Champaign, Timothy (Alice) Kerkering of Huppo, Texas, Kent Kerkering of Savoy and Mary (Ron) Randall of Urbana; 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and only sister.
Mrs. Kerkering was a housewife, mother and grandmother first and foremost. She worked at Robeson’s Department Store in Champaign for more than 30 years, which gave her more stories to tell than anyone could ever count. She was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 71 Auxiliary. She loved to travel and loved getting ready for her trips as much as taking them, then telling her friends (old and new) stories of her travels.
She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Urbana, since moving to the area with her husband in 1949.
Memorials may be sent to Country Health and Rehab, 2304 County Road 3000 North, Gifford, IL 61847.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.