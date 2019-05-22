A memorial service to celebrate the life of Lorene “Ene” Gebler will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at St. Christopher Episcopal Church, 1501 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Mrs. Gebler, a longtime resident of Rantoul, died Monday, March 4, 2019, in Twinsburg, Ohio. She was 90.
She was born May 15, 1928, in Sheboygan, Wis., a daughter of Alma and Hugo Eisner. She graduated from North High School in 1946 and began working as a bookkeeper. In 1950, she married her high school sweetheart, Allan J. Gebler, and the couple spent the first year of their marriage in Bermuda, where Mr. Gebler was stationed. She often described the stay in Bermuda as an extended honeymoon.
She is survived by four children, Jayne Noble of Hudson, Ohio, Scott Gebler of Crete, Ill., Barry Gebler of Hughesville, Md., and Tom Gebler of Potomac, Md.
Also surviving are her daughters-in-law, Pat Gebler, Linda Bronsdon and Hillary Gebler; and seven grandchildren, Kate Salisbury (Lee) of Dublin, Ohio, Jeff Gebler (Sarah Franklin) of Sydney, Australia, Christine Nufer (James) of Mishawaka, Ind., David Gebler (Christine DeLong) of Silver Spring, Md., Stacey Gebler of Baltimore, Leah Gebler of Los Angeles and Eli Gebler of Redondo Beach, Calif. She also is survived by four great-grandchildren with a fifth expected in early May. Her older sister, Milly Kolb, a niece and two nephews also survive.
Mrs. Gebler also lived in San Angelo; Bury, England; and Lincoln, Neb., before being transferred to Chanute Air Force Base in 1963.
She began working for the American Red Cross in 1968 as a bookkeeper and secretary, but often worked directly with military personnel. She offered comfort to those dealing with family deaths, and helped arrange emergency travel.
Mrs. Gebler retired from the Red Cross in 2001, and she andher husband pursued their mutual, lifelong love of dancing. Weekends were spent traveling around the Midwest to polka festivals and other dances with friends. She loved to be active and could often be found walking around Rantoul, swimming or at exercise classes. Even later in life, she always walked with a bounce in her step, ready to dance even if there wasn’t any music.
As her health began to fail, Mrs. Gebler moved to northeast Ohio in 2015 to be near her daughter.
The Gebler household on Illinois Drive was a gathering place for her children’s friends, and the Geblers always welcomed company. They were a familiar sight at Rantoul Township High School sporting events, and Mrs. Gebler considered Rantoul to be home.
She was never happier than when she was with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Christopher Episcopal Church or the American Red Cross.