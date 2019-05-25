Lois Short, 87, of Dewey died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Fisher United Methodist church. Burial will be prior to the services at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Grandview Memorial Gardens, rural Champaign.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Mrs. Short was born May 6, 1932, in Saybrook, a daughter of Harry D. and Thelma Inez (Trimble) Furtney. She married Ralph Short Aug. 23, 1961, in Rantoul. He preceded her in death April 26, 1987.
She is survived by a sister, Mary (Paul) Unzicker of Fisher; a brother, Robert Furtney of Champaign; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters, Anna Coffin, Geneva Masko, Helen Elbert, Marjorie Evans and Katherine Thorpe; two brothers, John Furtney and Richard Furtney; and two nephews.
Mrs. Short attended Fisher schools all her life and was a 1950 graduate of Fisher High School. She worked at Chanute Air Base as a medical secretary at the base hospital for many years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Fisher, where she taught primary Sunday school.
Memorials may be made to her church.