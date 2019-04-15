Lois Schmudlach, 88, of Rantoul died Friday, April 12, 2019, at Pekin Manor in Pekin.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial will follow in St. Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery, Thomasboro.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Mrs. Schmudlach was born Feb. 22, 1931, a daughter of Charles Dean and Gladys Hauersperger Dean at the family farm near Dewey. She married James F. Varner in 1949. They had four children, Chris (Dale) Korth of Oxford, Wis., Vicky McDonald of Nashville, Tenn., Alex Varner of Madison, Wis., and Eric (Julie) Varner of Bloomington. After they were divorced, she married Murray Cady and then Ken Schmudlach.
Mrs. Schmudlach went to grade school in a one-room schoolhouse near Dewey and graduated from Fisher High School. She later worked as a secretary at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul.
She and Ken Schmudlach lived near Elmwood for a few years, then moved to Packwaukee, Wis., where they lived for many years until his death in 1991.
She is survived by eight grandchildren, Matt (Jodi) Renwick of Mineral Point, Wis., Mike (Melissa) Renwick of Chelsea, Mich., Jeremy (Theresa) Korth of Macungie, Pa., Kenton (Vicki) McDonald of Newburg, Ind., Dane (Melina) McDonald of Valley Park, Mo., Zach Varner of Bloomington, Hailey Varner of Chicago and Ethan Varner of Bloomington. She also had seven great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sisters, Pat Bryan of Champaign and Kathy Greenwood of Mulkeytown; and her sisters-in-law, Sharon Dean of Litchfield and Jean Dean of Metamora.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Schmudlach; sister, Mary Myrick; brothers, Jerry Dean, Thomas Dean and Charles Dean; and by an infant sister, Nola Mae Dean; two brothers-in-law, Don Myrick and Jack Bryan; and a nephew.
She loved spending time with her family and cooking for them. She was know for her cooking ability and quite often made her chocolate chip cookies.