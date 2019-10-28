Lisa Wilson, 56 of Sadorus, mother of two Fisher residents, died at 5:53 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A celebration of life will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Sadorus United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Rob Adams officiating.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Wilson was born May 18, 1963, at Urbana, a daughter to James and Karen Myles McDade. She married Randy Wilson Aug. 6, 1983, at Sadorus. He survives.
Also surviving are four children, Stacey Carrier of Tolono, Shane Wilson of Fisher, Brandon Wilson of Tolono and Brittany (Cody) Carlton of Fisher; 16 grandchildren, three sisters, Teresa Lehigh of Mt. Zion, Kimberly McDade Wallace of Champaign and and Linda Butler of Litchfield, Ky.; three stepbrothers, David Fuqua of Zionville, Dennis Fuqua of Bement and Donnie Fuqua of Felton, Pa.; and his stepfather, Dave Fuqua of Champaign.
She was preceded in death by a son, Brett Wilson, and her parents.
Mrs. Wilson enjoyed sewing, spending time at the camper, watching nature, going off road trips with her sister, and her family, especially her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.