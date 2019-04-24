Linda Weber, 72, of Roberts, mother of a Paxton resident, died at 11:55 a.m. Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, after an extended illness.
Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Roberts, with the Rev. Priscilla Geerdes officiating. Burial will be in Lyman Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Weber was born Jan. 21, 1947, in Champaign, a daughter of Charles E. and Geneva C. Kruse Davis. She married Terry Weber July 5, 1985, in Roberts. He survives in Roberts.
Also surviving are her children, Kim (Randy) York and Donald (Deb) Collins, both of Melvin, Brian (Aimee) Collins of Wimberly, Texas, and Lori (Rocky) Sherfey of Paxton; grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a sister, Judith King of Champaign; and two brothers, Danny (Nancy) Davis of Urbana and Charles (Karla) Davis of Altoona, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Cathy Collins; and a great-grandson.
Mrs. Weber was a natural at her hobby of home gardening. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, baking and making jewelry. She looked forward to family barbecues and get-togethers.
Memorial tributes may be made to her family.
Online memories and condolences can be made at rosenbaumfh.com.