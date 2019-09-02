Lester Gray, 68, of Champaign, formerly of Danville, father of a Rantoul resident, died at 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital.
A homegoing celebration will be at noon Thursday, Sept. 5, at New Life Church of Faith, 1419 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. The Rev. Rick Hoskins will officiate. Interment will be in Danville National Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at the church.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Gray was born Feb. 27, 1951, in Danville, a son of James S. Gray and Ceretha M. Cloyd-Hicks.
Surviving are four daughters, Dionne Merriweather and Ajza (Alven) Allison, both of Champaign, Charissa Gray of Oklahoma and Yastiyah Graham of North Carolina; three sons, Leslie Gray of Alabama, Chansom Gray of Nebraska and Nick Gordon of Rantoul; one sister, Teresa Cloyd; two brothers, Michael Gray and Ricky (Lalita) Hoskins, all of Danville; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Gray; and one grandchild, Lacy Allison.
Mr. Gray was a 1969 graduate of Danville High School, also a 1977 graduate from Danville Area Community College. He served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant, receiving a Purple Heart during his tour duty in Vietnam. He was an active member of the William F. Ernest American Legion Post 559 of Champaign.
He was an avid Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and Barack Obama fan.
