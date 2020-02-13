Leslie “Motor” Kuelbs Sr., 84, of Rantoul died Wednesday Feb. 5, 2020.
Memorial and burial arrangements are still pending.
Mr. Kuelbs was born Oct. 20, 1935, in Cook County, a son of Fred L. and Lillian Hayes Kuelbs.
He is survived by two sons, Les Kuelbs Jr. and KK (Fred) Kuelbs; a daughter, Jodie Hester; and three grandchildren, Liam, Nolan and Morgan, all of North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Wayne Kuelbs.
Mr. Kuelbs served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and was known by his military friends as “Rocky.”
He later became a long-distance truck driver, for which he earned the nickname “Motor.” He was an active member of the VFW of Rantoul, VA and American Legion of Rantoul, where he served as chaplain.
Memorials may be made to the VFW in Rantoul.
