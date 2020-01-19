Leland Cassida, 92, formerly of Villa Grove, father of a Rantoul resident, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2010, at The Arthur Home in Arthur.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at First Christian Church, Villa Grove, the Rev. Mike Zylstra officiating. Burial will be in Murdock Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service, both at the church.
Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Cassida was born April 1, 1927, a son of Daniel and Myrtle (Hendershot) Cassida. He married Thelma Davis Oct. 21, 1947. She preceded him death after nearly 760 years of marriage.
Surviving are four children, Gerald "Jerry" Cassida of Villa Grove, Cathy (Kirk) Harney of Lansing, Mich., Susan (Marshall) Ramme of Rantoul and Connie Cassida of Villa Grove; eight grandchildren, Troy Harney, Kelly Elkins, Robyn Harney, Lindsay Knoll, Cecile Eisenmenger, Abigail Bliss, Suzanna Jones and Daniel Cassida; and eight great-grandchildren.
Also preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Ethel Snider; and brother, Everett Cassida.
Mr. Cassida's lifelong career as a farmer in the Villa Grove-Tuscola area allowed him to
build many trusted and loyal friends. He was a lifelong member of the Villa Grove First
Christian Church, where he was a leader and teacher, serving on the church
board throughout his life as deacon, elder and/or trustee and as Sunday school
teacher of all ages over the years, but primarily the adult classes.
His passion for farming started in high school FFA and continued upon his return
from military service in the U.S. Army at the end of World War II.
Once back from overseas, he got married, farmed with his father and
enjoyed the challenges and opportunities of rural life in Douglas County. He was
involved with the establishment and building of the Little Galilee Christian Camp and
Retreat Center. He volunteered with others from the Christian churches in the area to
create a place for young people to enjoy camping and have Christian fellowship.
With his passion for faming also came a desire to see the industry of agriculture
grow and prosper. He was a lifelong member of the Douglas County Farm Bureau. He soon found himself in leadership roles that directed the goals of successful
farm practices not only on the local level, but also statewide and national arena. He
served as treasurer of the County Farm Bureau Board for more than 14 years.
Upon retirement in 1994, he and his wife began to spend more time with their
growing family and travel with friends, to enjoy the beauty of nature and
agriculture throughout the U.S.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the First Christian Church in Villa Grove or to Little Galilee Christian Camp and Retreat Center, Clinton.