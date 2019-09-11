Lawrence “Larry” J. Richardson, 67, of Rantoul died at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with Father Joel Phelps officiating. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Penfield.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with a rosary at 7 p.m.
Mr. Richardson was born March 10, 1952, in Urbana, a son of John and Mary Thompson Richardson.
He is survived by a son, Kyle (Ashley Bode) Richardson of Rantoul; a brother, Patrick (Lori) Richardson of Paxton and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Richardson graduated from Armstrong High School in 1970. He grew up in rural Gifford, farmed and was retired from HumKo, Champaign.
He was a people person and loved being with friends and family, especially his son, Kyle. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed history.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
