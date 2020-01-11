Laura Lawless, 102, of Danville, formerly of Potomac, died at 6:39 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at North Logan Healthcare, Danville.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Partlow Cemetery, Armstrong.
Blurton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Lawless was born Dec. 5, 1917, in Armstrong, a daughter of Oscar and Lula Mae (Delph) Downing. She married Sellis Lawless Sept. 17, 1938, in Indiana. He preceded her in death in 2004.
She is survived by one daughter, Shirleen Esworthy of Catlin; two sons, Larry (Carol) Lawless and Ron (Donna) Lawless, both of Potomac; son-in-law- Rick Johnson of Potomac; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Joni Johnson; seven brothers; three sisters; and two grandchildren, Nick Lawless and Sean Warren.
Mrs. Lawless graduated from Armstrong High School. She was a member of the Potomac Church of Christ. She enjoyed calligraphy, writing news articles, collecting history of Potomac, reading and spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to Potomac Church of the Nazarene.
