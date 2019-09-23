Larry L. Senter, 65, of Farmer City, brother of a Rantoul resident, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Monticello Township Cemetery.
Mr. Senter was born Nov. 13, 1954, in Champaign, a son of John and Peggy (Barnes) Senter. He married Cheryl Eastham March 13, 1975. She survives.
Also surviving are four sons, Daniel, David, Johnathan and Steven; four grandchildren; his mother, Peggy Thompson of White Heath; and a sister, Theresa Whitely of Rantoul.
He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Lorie.
Mr. Senter previously worked for Rick Ridings of Monticello.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.