Larry Minniear, 68, of Hixon, Tenn., formerly of Gifford, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
No services will be held.
Mr. Minniear was born Aug. 16, 1951, a son of Harry and Marie (Alcorn) Minnear.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Minniear; his mother, Marie of Gifford; two brothers, Darrell (Joyce) Minniear of Eden, N.C., and Charles Minniear of Indianapolis; two sisters, Cindy (Charles) Schlatter of Gifford and Gayle (Gary) Bradford of Killeen, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Minniear graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1969. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 32 years.