Larry “Jack” Deason, 84, of Paxton, died at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at OSF Healthcare, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 21, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. John Hauck officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton with military honors.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Mr. Deason was born May 16, 1935, in Graham, Ky., a son of Herman L. and Ledona Chany Deason. He married Marilyn Duvall Nov. 2, 1952. She he died June 28, 1995. He married Mary McCabe Knell Oct. 19, 1996. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Glinda (Michael) Stamm of Fort Myers, Fla., and Jacquelyn (Kevin) Janssen of Greenview; one son, Mitchel (Ja’Net) Deason of Riverside; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three stepchildren, Robert “Rob” Knell of Paxton, Stacie Barringer of Paxton and Maureen “Mo” Knell of Gifford; five step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Donald Deason; and a sister, Faye Camp.
Mr. Deason grew up in New Albany, Ind. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1974 and retired as a master sergeant. During his career, he was involved with missile maintenance and at one time participated in refueling missions over the Bermuda Triangle.
Upon retiring from the Air Force, he continued to work for the federal government in civil service, teaching electronics. During his time in the service, he and his family moved extensively, living in Bermuda, California, Arizona, Oklahoma and Michigan before moving to Paxton in 1962.
Mr. Deason was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Paxton, Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150 and the Loyal Order of Moose. He and his wife, Jean, had a craft business for many years and traveled to craft shows throughout the U.S. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed bowling and euchre.
Memorials may be made to his church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.