A memorial service for Larry A. Coffey, 79, of Urbana, formerly of Thomasboro and Rantoul, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm, Champaign.
Mr. Coffey died at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Country Health Care and Rehab, Gifford.
He was born June 24, 1939, in Sadorus, a son of Welby and Elva (Aaron) Coffey. In 1962, he married June Brooks of Tazewell, Tenn.
He is survived by his sister, Marlene (Richard) Schaede of Marion; his son, Randy (Penny) Coffey; his grandson, Lane of Mahomet; his daughter, Kim Coffey; and grandson, Levi of Urbana; nephews and nieces; and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Allen (Vonnie) Coffey of Rantoul; and sister and brother-in-law Mildred (James) Pasley of Mahomet.
After his birth, he soon moved to Thomasboro and then moved to Rantoul. As a teen, he played several sports, but found his passion for Boy Scouts as a scout with Troop 30, and then with Explorer Post 30.
He and his wife moved to Champaign in late 1963, where Mr. Coffey joined the Champaign Police Department. He retired after 28 years of service. He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, drives through the country and enjoying nature. But most of all, he loved his family and friends. He loved to laugh and was known for his sense of humor.
While living in Champaign, Mr. Coffey rekindled his passion for scouting. He was a scoutmaster for Troop 13 for a number of years and the lodge adviser for the Order of the Arrow Lodge 92, where he was a Vigil member. He was the recipient of a number of awards for his service to scouting but was most proud of his Silver Beaver award.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donors make a contribution to Randy Coffey designated for Larry’s Scout Fund account at First Financial Bank in Mahomet. All contributions will go toward Boy Scouts and Camp Drake to honor Larry’s passion for scouting.
Condolences to the family may be offered online at www.HeathandVaughn.com.