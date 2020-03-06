Larry E. Carter, 78, of Spartanburg, S.C., formerly of Paxton, died Monday,March 2, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Krabel Funeral Home, Oakland. Burial will be in Sheldon Cemetery, Sheldon.
Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service, beginning at 11 a.m.
Mr. Carter was born Nov. 24, 1941, in Coles County, a son of William H. Carter Sr. and Winifred Hills. He was married to Mary Ann Scott from 1959 to 1976, and they had four children together. He married Shirley Dart April 2, 1984, and they shared 36 years together. She survives.
Also surviving are four children, Beverly (Jim) Seely of Fithian, Dan F. (Gail) Scott of Oakwood, Tamela (D. Scott) Burton of Fithian and B. Kacey (Shelley) Carter of Tucson, Ariz.; two grandchildren, Meaghan Kenny of Tuscola and Katie Kenny of Bloomington; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Carter was a longtime resident of East Central Illinois, living in Oakland for more than 16 years, as well as Champaign and Paxton. He was a foreman for The L.E. Myers Co. and a lineman electrician for Rural Electric Cooperative and taught at the Hotline School in Springfield.
He was a member of IBEW Local 51 of Springfield, Goldwing Road Riders Association and the Lions Club in Oakland. He was an avid stock car racer in his younger years and had a deep love and appreciation for classic cars.
He enjoyed traveling and could often be found tinkering with and fixing various things in the garage.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
