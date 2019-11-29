Rantoul, IL (61866)

Today

A few showers this morning changing to light rain during the afternoon hours. Becoming blustery. Thunder possible. High around 45F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Thunder possible. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.