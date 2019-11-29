Kyle De Lap, 35, of Mahomet, brother of a Rantoul resident, died at 7:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Dr. West, Savoy.
Mr. De Lap was born June 21, 1984, in Urbana, a son of La Don and Robyn Souva De Lap. He married Cari Armstrong Dec. 22, 2015. She survives.
Also surviving are his parents, La Don De Lap (Judy Dougherty) of Bloomington and Robyn Dodd (Bruce) of Mahomet; three sisters, Jessica De Lap of Rantoul, Courtney De Lap (Joe Scheuneman) and Amanda De Lap, both of Mahomet; step-siblings, Troy, Lacie, DJ and Melissa; and several other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his father- and mother-in-law.
Mr. De Lap was a 2003 graduate of Mahomet-Seymour High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps.
He was a longtime manager at the former Antonio’s Pizza on campus. He had also worked for Carle and most recently Home Goods.
He was known for his laugh, which he described as "The Le Lap Laugh."
He was a die-hard Bears and Lakers fan.
Contributions may be made to benefit Kyle De Lap Memorial Fund c/o Busey Bank, Mahomet.
Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.